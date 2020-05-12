Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of May 12, 4,737 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 202,282 tests were conducted throughout the country.
