Azerbaijan to soften restrictions on recreation spots imposed due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

The restriction on entry to boulevards, parks and recreation places in Azerbaijan's Baku, Sumqayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities, and Absheron district, will be lifted starting from 00:00 (GMT+4) on May 18 under the condition not to gather in groups of 10 people, Trend reports on May 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.