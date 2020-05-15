Azerbaijan to soften restrictions on recreation spots imposed due to COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15
Trend:
The restriction on entry to boulevards, parks and recreation places in Azerbaijan's Baku, Sumqayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities, and Absheron district, will be lifted starting from 00:00 (GMT+4) on May 18 under the condition not to gather in groups of 10 people, Trend reports on May 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
