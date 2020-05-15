Azerbaijan discloses restrictions remaining in force within quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Some restrictions remained in force despite the softening of the special quarantine regime in connection with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on May 15.

The following restrictions remain in force in Azerbaijan:

- suspension of entry to and exit from the territory of the country by vehicles and planes, except for the cargo transportation;

- a ban on entry to and exit from Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and the Absheron district except for special vehicles, including ambulances, emergency and rescue vehicles, as well as a ban on passenger transportation by vehicles and planes between other cities and districts of the country.