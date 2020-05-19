Azerbaijan reveals 131 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 131 new COVID-19 cases, 143 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on May 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A citizen born in 1949, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died.

According to information, the patient previously had a heart attack and suffered from hepatic and chronic renal failure.

Up until now, 3,518 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,198 of them have recovered, and 41 people have died. Presently, 1,279 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 41 patients out of those 1,279 is assessed as severe, 59 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 240,220 tests have been carried out in the country so far.