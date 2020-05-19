Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests done as of May 19 (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of May 19, 4,310 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 240,220 tests were conducted throughout the country.
