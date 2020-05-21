Azerbaijan detects 118 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 118 new COVID-19 cases, 87 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on May 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A citizen born in 1956, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died.

Up until now, 3,749 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,340 of them have recovered and discharged home, 44 people have died. Presently, 1,365 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 42 patients out of those 1,365 is assessed as severe, 60 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 252,496 tests have been carried out in the country so far.