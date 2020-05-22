A scientific article by Azerbaijani scientists was published in a book prepared by the authoritative international publishing house

As a result of many years of scientific work conducted by the professor of Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Fuad Veliyev in collaboration with the first vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences academician Ibrahim Guliyev, a fundamentally new approach to the genesis of extreme geological processes was developed based on the negative pressure model.

The results of theoretical and experimental studies indicate that the effect of negative pressure on a number of dynamic processes occurring in the earth's crust can be considered as a synergistic manifestation of thermohydrodynamic factors and that negative pressure waves should be considered as one of the decisive factors in the evolution and manifestation of geophysical processes.

The presented model made it possible to answer a number of fundamental questions about the mechanism of extreme geological processes (earthquakes, volcanoes, etc.). Information about this was first given in an article published in the Canadian journal Applied Physics Research in 2014. The article aroused great interest in academia.

Then, the authoritative international publishing house Book Publisher International devoted special attention to this topic, and earlier this year an article entitled “On the possible role of negative pressure waves in geophysical processes” was published in a wider format as a separate chapter in the book Theory and Applications of Physical Science.

The effect of negative pressure in real hydraulic systems was first discovered by Prof. Fuad Veliyev, and information about this was given in an article published in Journal of Engineering Physics in 1983.

The negative pressure effect has been used to develop energy-saving technologies and increase the efficiency of oil production processes.