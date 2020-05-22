Azerbaijan detects 106 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 106 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports on May 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Thus, 71-year-old and 58-year-old citizens, whose coronavirus tests were positive, died.

Up until now, 3,855 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,399 of them recovered and were discharged from the hospital, 46 people died. Presently, 1,410 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 48 patients out of those 1,410 is assessed as severe, 61 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 259,155 tests have been carried out in the country so far.