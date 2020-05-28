Holiday gifts from Azercell to families of martyrs and disabled persons on the occasion of May 28th - The Republic Day (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

The leading mobile operator has pleased the families of martyrs, disabled people and low-income families living in regions.

Azercell Telecom LLC, as an integral part of the corporate social responsibility strategy, has once again demonstrated the special attitude to the most vulnerable groups in the country on the day of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Holiday packages containing food products were distributed to more than 1,000 families of disabled Karabakh war veterans, those with a disabled member involved in the liquidation of the consequences of Chernobyl NPP disaster, as well as low-income families from Imishli, Agstafa and Shamakhi districts.

This time, “Azerpost” LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan ensured the delivery of food packages to the relevant addresses once again. It should be noted that the list of disabled people and low-income families was provided by the local executive power bodies.

Notably, Azercell Telecom LLC with the aim to support the most vulnerable category of the society recently distributed holiday gifts to more than 10,000 low-income families with at least one person receiving a pension for the disability of 1st degree and families with disabled members on the occasion of Novruz and Ramadan Holidays, as well as in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.



At the same time, Azercell employees contributed to the charitable initiatives as a continuation of the actions carried out by the leading mobile operator. Thus, during the period of special quarantine regime, Azercell Volunteers (Azercell Könüllüləri), consisting of the company staff, visited low-income families and provided them with food products.

Azercell Telecom LLC will continue to focus on and provide social care to the most vulnerable segments of the population.

