No cases of COVID-19 infection detected among BHOS employees

Analysis of samples that were taken from employees of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to identify coronavirus infection yielded a negative result.

There were no cases of virus infection among BHOS employees.

As part of anti-virus measures, Higher School strictly complies with the sanitary and epidemiological norms and rules envisaged by internal regulatory documents.

BHOS strictly monitors compliance with anti-virus measures, such as the use of disinfectants and medical masks, maintaining a distance between people (at least 2 meters), etc.