Azerbaijan detects 338 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 338 new COVID-19 cases, 134 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on June 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, 80-year-old citizen, two 63-year-old citizens and 48-year-old citizen, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

To date, 6,860 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,871 have recovered, 82 people have died.

Currently, 2,907 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 66 patients is assessed as severe, 73 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 328,385 tests were carried out in the country so far.