Azerbaijan confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 314 new COVID-19 cases, 125 patients have recovered, while 4 patients have died, Trend reports on June 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

Reportedly, the citizens born in 1947, 1954, 1956 and 1958, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died.

Up until now, 7,553 cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Azerbaijan, 4,149 have recovered, 88 people have died.

At present, 3,316 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 69 patients out of those 3,316 is assessed as severe, 80 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 339,876 tests were carried out in the country so far.