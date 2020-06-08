Azerbaijani Ministry thanks citizens for staying home during weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its gratitude to citizens, Trend reports citing the ministry.

“Due to the tightening of the special quarantine regime on Saturday and Sunday, you were forbidden to leave your place of residence or stay. On behalf of the personnel of the internal affairs bodies, we express our gratitude to you for understanding and observing the requirements of the special quarantine regime,” said the statement.

“Patiently staying at home for two days, you have protected yourself and the health of your loved ones. We believe that you will again demonstrate patience and endurance if such a decision is made again in the future,” the statement said.