Nar Customer Services will serve subscribers during strict quarantine regime

Nar will continue to provide enhanced service to its customers amid the decision by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on restriction of the population to leave their places of residence on weekends to prevent the recent increase in coronavirus infection in the country. Thus, subscribers can get prompt answers to their inquiries without leaving home from Call Center (777), which operates online and 24/7. The mobile operator will also be serving its subscribers through the official social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). In addition, subscribers can easily manage their accounts through ‘Nar +’ app which allows to perform a range of important operations in seconds and responds immediately to incoming requests.

It should be noted that Nar considers it its responsibility to ensure the safety of its customers, to provide uninterrupted high-quality service to customers through all channels.

