TABIB: Number of young people among coronavirus infected patients growing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The number of young people among the coronavirus infected patients is growing in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on June 9, Trend reports.

“Previously, those coronavirus-infected patients who were suffering from concomitant diseases, were in severe condition,” the chairman added. "Unfortunately, young people appear to be vulnerable to the disease, too. Among them are doctors, our colleagues."