Passengers of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan-Baku flight to be tested for coronavirus free of charge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The passengers of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan-Baku flight will be tested for coronavirus free of charge, Eldar Hajiyev, vice president of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 11.

“After a citizen purchases an online ticket, the information will be entered into the database jointly developed by AZAL and the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB),” vice president added.

"A citizen will be able to receive the information via the electronic system about when and where it will be possible to pass the coronavirus test,” Hajiyev added. “The tests will be carried out at the state expense and the results will be valid within 48 hours."