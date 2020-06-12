2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic (UPDATE)

DETAILS ADDED FIRST VERSION POSTED 12:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 12

Trend:

The 2020 Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the F-1 official website.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season,” the report said.

The Formula 1 statement said that these decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries.

“In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race,” the statement said.

At the same time the report said Formula 1 administration has made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season.

"We appreciate this is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and will continue to ensure we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible way. We have detailed and robust safety plans in place to ensure we begin our season in the safest possible way."

The 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was planned to be held on June 5-7.