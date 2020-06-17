Azerbaijan reveals 329 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has revealed 329 new COVID-19 cases, 127 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on June 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 10,991 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 6,075 people have recovered, 133 have died. Currently, 4,783 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 397,399 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal the COVID-19 infection.