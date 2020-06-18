Operational Headquarters warns of increase of COVID fatal cases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Taking into account a situation when some Azerbaijani citizens do not believe in the threat of coronavirus, the country may face more severe consequences, Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, expert of the Operational Headquarters Rashad Mahmudov said.

Mahmudov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 18.

“All Azerbaijani citizens must realize the reality of this threat and fight it,” deputy chairman added. "We may face the threat of fatal cases of 50 percent of coronavirus infected patients. Having so much information, we must treat this issue with great responsibility. We must fight against this disease together."