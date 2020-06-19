Media reps allowed to work during strict quarantine in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19
Trend:
Media representatives will be allowed to operate during strict quarantine regime, which will be introduced from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 21 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5 in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts, Trend reports on June 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
In accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, media representatives, as well as representatives working in other permitted spheres, must be registered on the www.icaze.e-gov.az website.
