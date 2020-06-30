Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Opening of int’l flights may be considered
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
The issue of opening international flights may be considered, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.
