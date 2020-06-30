Azerbaijan developed plans to fight COVID-19 since creation of Operational Headquarters

Society 30 June 2020 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan developed plans to fight COVID-19 since creation of Operational Headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The plans have been developed to combat coronavirus since the establishment of the Operational Headquarters in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's petrochemical production to increase
Iran's petrochemical production to increase
New railway vehicles put into operation in Iran
New railway vehicles put into operation in Iran
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Iranian ports announced
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Iranian ports announced
Loading Bars
Latest
OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijani, Armenian MFAs talk next steps in Nagorno-Karabakh peace process Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:35
Turkey’s export of cars to Kyrgyzstan increases Turkey 20:22
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry signs contract with Deloitte & Touche Oil&Gas 20:05
Azerbaijan developed plans to fight COVID-19 since creation of Operational Headquarters Society 19:50
Iran's petrochemical production to increase Oil&Gas 19:31
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Opening of int’l flights may be considered Society 19:30
Top official: Armenia hides most of its COVID-related figures Politics 19:30
Azerbaijan reveals its five-month non-oil export data Business 19:26
New railway vehicles put into operation in Iran Transport 19:11
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Unfortunately Armenia continues aggression under guise of ceasefire Politics 19:04
Georgia decreases import of Turkish clothes Turkey 18:54
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover slides in May 2020 Turkey 18:53
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan continues int’l co-op regarding COVID-19 Politics 18:50
Assistant to president: Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be extended Politics 18:31
Booking.com wins at U.S. Supreme Court in bid to trademark its name US 18:30
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Iranian ports announced Business 18:29
Online meeting held between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs Politics 18:25
Canada GDP likely to rise 3% in May on gradual reopening Other News 18:23
Belarus’ Belavia once again postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Transport 18:20
SOCAR’s oil products sales down in value Oil&Gas 18:19
Azerbaijan confirms 556 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:17
EasyJet looking to cut over 700 pilot jobs Europe 18:15
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 18:14
Georgia to maintain two-week quarantine for all incoming visitors Georgia 18:14
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on July 1 Oil&Gas 18:13
EU agrees 'safe' list of 14 countries for travel resumption Europe 18:04
Kazakhstan corrects marginal tariffs for energy producing organizations Oil&Gas 18:03
S&P predicts passenger traffic via Georgian Railway to drop in 2020 Transport 17:58
Chile jobless rate hits 11.2% during pandemic, new record in a decade Other News 17:54
Mining to possibly lead to significant growth of Kazakhstan's GDP Business 17:53
Demand from Azerbaijani banks at CBA's foreign exchange auction increases Finance 17:52
Turkmenistan can participate in number of EU Investment Facility projects Finance 17:49
Georgia stops exporting sheep to Azerbaijan Business 17:48
Bahar Azadi gold coin rises to record price in Iran Finance 17:47
Georgian Ambassador talks prospects of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations against backdrop of COVID-19 Business 17:42
Azerbaijan's six-month exports via 'Single Window' more than doubles year-on-year Business 17:38
Kazakhstan's import of grain, legumes from Turkey still rising Turkey 17:32
Iran declares volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at its small ports Business 17:31
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: We must get used to live, work in new conditions Business 17:26
Georgia ramps up five-month import of defense products from Turkey Turkey 17:22
New HPPs generating over 5 MW of electricity to sell it at Georgia's Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 17:21
Kazakhstan's demand for Turkish cars down Turkey 17:18
Saudi central bank governor calls for more lending from commercial banks Arab World 17:12
Canada GDP plunges a record 11.6 in April Other News 17:09
Turkmenistan cuts import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 17:08
Thailand to regulate online and food delivery services Other News 17:06
Georgia sets new tariffs for companies operating in natural gas sector from July 1 Oil&Gas 17:04
EU talks financial help to Turkmenistan Finance 17:03
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran’s Qeshm port announced Business 17:01
Minister: COVID-19, related restrictions greatly impact Azerbaijan's economy Finance 16:59
Funding of 'Digital Kazakhstan' program significantly increases ICT 16:55
Kazakhstan's second tier banks reduce lending to economy Finance 16:53
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran's Mazandaran Province ports announced Business 16:49
China nearly halves import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 16:43
Kazakhstan's import of defense products from Turkey dips Turkey 16:42
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy IT equipment via tender Tenders 16:34
Iran reveals volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Anzali port Business 16:33
SOCAR increases equity participation in its Georgian subsidiary Oil&Gas 16:30
Deposits dollarization level down in Kazakhstan Finance 16:28
Thai tourist arrivals to plunge 80% this year Other News 16:26
Air France aims to cut more than 7,500 jobs between now and 2022 Europe 16:19
China massively increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 16:15
Activity of Iran's Bandar Lengeh port in Hormozgan Province revealed Business 16:14
Shell revises up forecasts for oil production Oil&Gas 16:12
Uzbekistan discloses number of heads of thoroughbred cattle brought from Ukraine Business 16:12
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran’s Chabahar port announced Business 16:09
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan executes budget for 2019 with surplus Oil&Gas 16:08
Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 infections, deaths among journalists Society 16:08
Turkmenistan's TAPI gas project may receive new source of funding Finance 16:05
Georgia's demand for chemical products from Turkey dropping Turkey 16:05
Iran discloses loading/unloading activity of Bushehr port Business 16:02
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues on sharing water resources (PHOTO) Economy 15:58
Efficiency of Kazakhstan's mining to be increased thanks to digitalization Business 15:57
Azerbaijan's satellite operator reveals its five-month export performance ICT 15:52
Iran discloses volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at country's Abadan port Business 15:42
Azerbaijani ministry of energy discloses volume of gas supplied via TANAP to Turkey Oil&Gas 15:40
Iran's exports to Georgia remains crippled due to border closure Business 15:34
Port of Baku operates another cargo freight from China to Turkey Transport 15:33
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport taking measures to up container traffic with Azerbaijan Transport 15:24
Iran declares volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Shahid Bahonar port Business 15:23
EBRD, EU to expand green investments support in Eastern Partnership countries Oil&Gas 15:11
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port announced Business 15:09
Turkmenistan increases import of Turkish furniture Turkey 14:58
Demand for Turkish furniture increases in Russia Turkey 14:57
Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical complex obtains palladium through own technology Business 14:55
LVMH expects pandemic to dampen sales for some time yet Europe 14:55
Iran launches overhaul workshop at Shahid Rajaee Port Transport 14:54
Turkish furniture in great demand in Kazakhstan Turkey 14:53
Iran greatly reduces time for issuing local business licenses Business 14:47
Tanker with Azerbaijani oil for Belarusian refinery arrives in Odessa Oil&Gas 14:42
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran's Khorramshahr port revealed Business 14:30
Collections on voluntary insurance grow in Azerbaijan Economy 14:30
Demand for Turkish cars slumps in Georgia Turkey 14:28
Tehran Stock Exchange index indicates significant growth Business 14:27
Azerbaijan's SOCAR closes 2019 with profit Oil&Gas 14:27
Special Session of the UNGA related to COVID-19 to be convened at the initiative of Azerbaijan Society 14:24
Georgia begins construction of Batumi International Airport's new terminal Construction 14:22
Iran discloses activities of Imam Khomeini port Business 14:22
S&P talks ratings of Kazakhstan Development Bank Finance 14:18
Georgia sees decline in estimated real gross domestic product Business 14:17
All news