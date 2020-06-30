Azerbaijan developed plans to fight COVID-19 since creation of Operational Headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The plans have been developed to combat coronavirus since the establishment of the Operational Headquarters in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.