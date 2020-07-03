Azerbaijan discloses number of fatal COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
Trend:
The number of fatal cases from COVID-19 is less than two percent from the total number of infected in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.
Bayramli made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on July 3, Trend reports.
