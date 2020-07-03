Azerbaijan reveals amount of COVID-19 cases revealed in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Some 55.1 percent of COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan accounted for Baku, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on July 3, Trend reports.