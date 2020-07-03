Azerbaijan makes changes to SMS permission system during COVID-19 quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Certain changes have been made to the SMS permission system used during the anti-COVID quarantine system in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

Mehdiyev made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on July 3, Trend reports.