BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 4

Trend:

UNEC is strengthening its position in the world education market as a brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. Thus, UNEC brand is registered in Estonia as the eighth foreign country after Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Turkey. UNEC brand is expected to be protected in other countries in the near future.

It is gratifying that UNEC, which is expanding its coverage day by day, is becoming a world brand with its educational programs and services. It is no coincidence that the successful results of UNEC in a number of prestigious international rating agencies around the world are also due to the growing strength of UNEC brand.