Azerbaijan reports 523 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 523 new COVID-19 cases, 451 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died, Trend reports on July 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 20,324 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 11,742 patients have recovered, 250 people have died. Currently, 8,332 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,722 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 516,533 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.