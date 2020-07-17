Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
Trend:
The special quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan until August 31 in accordance with the results of analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of COVID-19, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on July 17.
