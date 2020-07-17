Azerbaijan extends toughened quarantine regime in several cites, districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The toughened quarantine regime will continue in accordance with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit and Yevlakh cities, and Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Sheki districts until 06:00 (GMT+4) on August 5, 2020, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on July 17.

Public transport will not operate in the following periods in cities and districts in which the toughened quarantine regime is applied:

from 00:00 July 25 through 06:00 July 27;

from 00:00 August 1 through 06:00 August 3.

The toughened quarantine regime will not be applied in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran city and Samukh district from July 20, 2020, given the dynamics of human infection with COVID-19.