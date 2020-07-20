Assistant to president talks further gradual mitigating quarantine regime in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The quarantine regime will be further mitigated gradually, Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on July 20.

The assistant to the president stressed that the strict quarantine regime was extended till August 5.

"The quarantine regime is expected to be mitigated after August 5,” Movsumov said. “We will gradually resume activity in all spheres, but it is necessary not to create conditions again for the strict quarantine regime."