WHO mission arrives in Azerbaijan to assess COVID-related measures (PHOTO)

WHO mission arrives in Azerbaijan to assess COVID-related measures

23 July 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The mission of the WHO Regional Office for Europe has arrived in Azerbaijan to assess measures on fighting the COVID-19, Trend reports citing the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan.

The mission is aimed at assessing the current situation in the region and making appropriate recommendations.

As part of the mission, a meeting was held with the Azerbaijani Minister of Health Oqtay Shiraliyev and other officials of the Health Ministry.

During the meeting, the current situation and measures taken against COVID-19 were discussed.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

