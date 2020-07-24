Baku Higher Oil School to host webinar on ‘Online Education and Knowledge Assessment: Challenges and Opportunities’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), together with the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) and Azerbaijan State University of Economics will hold a webinar on the topic "Online Education and Knowledge Assessment: Challenges and Opportunities."

The webinar, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, will feature presentations on effective organization of distance education and online assessment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The participants of the webinar will also exchange views on related issues.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Istanbul Technical University Mehmet Karaca, Rector of Azerbaijan State Economic University Adalat Muradov, Secretary General of Black Sea Universities Network Eden Mamut will deliver keynote speeches at the webinar.

The ITU Vice-Rector for Academic Affair Fuat Aydin, the ITU Vice-Rector for Science and Research Alper Unal, Director of the Center for Information Technology Kuneit Tantu will make presentations at the webinar.

The webinar will be attended by heads, teachers and students of various universities in Azerbaijan, including BHOS. In total, more than 200 people will take part in the webinar.