Azerbaijan confirms 573 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 332 new COVID-19 cases, 573 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 29,312 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 21,547 patients have recovered, 400 people have died. Currently, 7,365 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,037 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 667,819 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.