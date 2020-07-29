Azerbaijan reports 622 new COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 363 new COVID-19 cases, 622 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 31,221 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 24,495 patients have recovered, 438 people have died. Currently, 6,288 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,817 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 708,632 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.