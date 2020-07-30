First stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Exercises being held (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical Exercises is being held, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, the situation is evaluated, combat missions are specified, reconnaissance of the area is carried out in real conditions.

After hearing the relevant reports, the tasks for the use of troops participating in the exercises are clarified in accordance with the adopted decision.