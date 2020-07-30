Azerbaijan reports 673 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 339 new COVID-19 cases, 673 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 31,560 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 25,168 patients have recovered, 441 people have died. Currently, 5,951 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,532 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 717,164 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.