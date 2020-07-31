Azerbaijan confirms record-breaking daily increase of COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
Azerbaijan has confirmed 318 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 714 patients have recovered, while 7 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
