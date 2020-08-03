TABIB: Number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreases thanks to strict quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Trend:

The number of coronavirus-infected patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Azerbaijan has been reduced thanks to the strengthening quarantine measures, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports.

"With the opening of new modular hospitals, the number of hospital beds in the country has increased," Garayeva noted.

"An increase in cases of acute respiratory viral infection is traditionally expected in Azerbaijan in autumn-winter this year. We must be ready for this. Despite the fact that we are going to mitigate quarantine measures, masks should still be used, hygiene rules must be observed," she added.