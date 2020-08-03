TABIB: Number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreases thanks to strict quarantine

Society 3 August 2020 21:40 (UTC+04:00)
TABIB: Number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreases thanks to strict quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Trend:

The number of coronavirus-infected patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Azerbaijan has been reduced thanks to the strengthening quarantine measures, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports.

"With the opening of new modular hospitals, the number of hospital beds in the country has increased," Garayeva noted.

"An increase in cases of acute respiratory viral infection is traditionally expected in Azerbaijan in autumn-winter this year. We must be ready for this. Despite the fact that we are going to mitigate quarantine measures, masks should still be used, hygiene rules must be observed," she added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia eyes producing Kombucha natural drink
Georgia eyes producing Kombucha natural drink
Last stage of new carpet enterprise’s construction to start in Turkmenistan’s Akhal
Last stage of new carpet enterprise’s construction to start in Turkmenistan’s Akhal
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour
Loading Bars
Latest
Bangladesh posts current account deficit of nearly 5 bln USD in fiscal 2019-20 Finance 02:49
Gov't incentives help boost car sales in Spain during July Business 02:05
Netanyahu warns Israel will hit back any attacks Israel 01:19
Lebanese foreign minister quits over slow reforms, Aoun adviser takes over Arab World 00:32
Turkey’s IT Valley new autotech hub as TOGG partners with FEV Turkey 3 August 23:49
WHO representative to visit Hamedan Society 3 August 23:46
Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll rises to 1,058 Kazakhstan 3 August 23:44
Tbilisi Art Fair cancels 2020 edition with pandemic restrictions in mind Georgia 3 August 23:41
Cargo shipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports for 1H2020 announced Turkey 3 August 23:37
Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple ICT 3 August 23:13
Another 78 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyz capital Kyrgyzstan 3 August 22:14
Turkey's five-month export to EU lowers Turkey 3 August 22:07
PCR certification mandatory for Iraqis entering Iran Society 3 August 22:07
COVID-19 testing completed at Lilo Mall and Dinamo Market in Georgia Georgia 3 August 22:00
Coronavirus pandemic increases demand for private housing in suburbs of large cities in Georgia Business 3 August 21:55
TABIB: Issue of opening small outdoor cafes in Azerbaijan to be discussed Society 3 August 21:44
TABIB: Number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreases thanks to strict quarantine Society 3 August 21:40
Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 tests carried out so far Society 3 August 21:39
Google unveils its first 5G phones, starting at $499 ICT 3 August 21:20
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments have telephone conversation Politics 3 August 20:28
Issue related to allowing trips to Azerbaijani districts under discussion Society 3 August 19:15
Azerbaijani cities, districts with extended quarantine restrictions disclosed - LIST Society 3 August 19:06
Italian specialists arrive in Azerbaijan as part of fight against coronavirus Society 3 August 18:55
TABIB: Worldwide work towards COVID-19 vaccine development in spotlight Society 3 August 18:55
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: UN special session may last 5-6 months, even year Politics 3 August 18:50
Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with members of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 3 August 18:49
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Resumption of subway, shopping centers activities could lead to COVID-19 cases increase Society 3 August 18:48
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president talks new possible social support measures during COVID-19 Economy 3 August 18:47
Azerbaijan Finance Ministry recalculates budget parameters for current year Finance 3 August 18:42
Georgian Airways to launch Tbilisi-Batumi flights Transport 3 August 18:36
Uzbekistan's tourism ambassador: Catering sector promising for foreign investors Business 3 August 18:31
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan following COVID-19 vaccine dev't process Society 3 August 18:24
Flights between Azerbaijan, foreign countries planned to be opened Society 3 August 18:17
Assistant to President: There's positive dynamics in fighting COVID-19 in Azerbaijan Society 3 August 18:03
Ministry: Georgia receives good harvest of potato Business 3 August 17:37
Azerbaijan to apply toughened special quarantine regime in one more district Society 3 August 17:35
Azerbaijan discloses restrictions remaining in force during quarantine regime Society 3 August 17:26
Diesel prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 3 August 17:18
Azerbaijan reports 647 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 3 August 17:18
World Bank's tourism development consultant talks future of tourism in Uzbekistan Tourism 3 August 17:12
Restrictions on public transport to remain in some cities, districts of Azerbaijan Society 3 August 17:07
Turkey's General Directorate of State Airports Authority opens tender to purchase fuel Turkey 3 August 17:02
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 3 August 17:00
Turkmenistan discloses volume of potatoes harvested in Dashoguz region Business 3 August 16:57
Azerbaijan discloses country's 1H2020 currency reserves Finance 3 August 16:50
Azerbaijani association talks impact of COVID-19 on production of sand, gravel, stone Business 3 August 16:49
Rules on empty home tax to apply to Iran's cities with population over 100,000 Business 3 August 16:43
Operational Headquarters makes decision to mitigate quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 3 August 16:42
Another resident registered at Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Business 3 August 16:37
Armenian side creates fake Twitter account in name of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Politics 3 August 16:31
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers cancels permission for leaving home via SMS Society 3 August 16:29
Azerbaijan discloses rules for visiting beaches during quarantine regime Society 3 August 16:25
Georgia increases export of peaches, nectarines Business 3 August 16:09
Volume of foreign currency transactions at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange revealed Finance 3 August 16:03
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Aliaga port in 1H2020 disclosed Turkey 3 August 16:01
How “friendship” for money let Armenia down Commentary 3 August 15:53
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 3 August 15:51
Azerbaijan, US expand agricultural cooperation Business 3 August 15:48
Uzbek bank invests at London Stock Exchange Finance 3 August 15:39
MP: Azerbaijani army fully equipped, has powerful staff potential (VIDEO) Politics 3 August 15:19
Heritage Foundation talks necessary measures to improve Turkmenistan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 3 August 15:14
Coronavirus situation under control in Iran - Rouhani Society 3 August 15:08
ADB to help strengthen health system of Uzbekistan Finance 3 August 14:56
Georgian Credo Bank, EIB sign finance agreement to support MSMEs in Georgia Finance 3 August 14:53
Uzbekistan increases cotton oil production Business 3 August 14:43
Turkmen Ministry opens tender for construction of facilities Tenders 3 August 14:42
Wall Street Journal publishes article criticizing double standards of Human Rights Watch Politics 3 August 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 3 Society 3 August 14:34
Kazakhstan-based world's largest uranium producer talks 2020 operational forecasts Business 3 August 14:33
Turkmenistan reveals volume of natural gas supplied to China Oil&Gas 3 August 14:30
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Tenders 3 August 14:24
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL reduces sales of petroleum products Oil&Gas 3 August 14:03
Iran aims to increase steel production Business 3 August 13:46
Rouhani: Iran's economic strategy to be realistic Business 3 August 13:32
Iran stock index breaks new record Business 3 August 13:25
Int'l Road Transport Union supports transport infrastructure digitalization in Uzbekistan Transport 3 August 13:14
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 3 August 13:09
Azerbaijani Consulate General in US' LA sends letter of protest to UFC President Politics 3 August 13:08
German Lufthansa resumes regular flights to Georgia Transport 3 August 13:00
Turkmenistan imports various types of textile products from EAEU countries Business 3 August 12:57
Uzbekistan aims to complete construction of first GTL plant in 2020 despite pandemic Oil&Gas 3 August 12:50
ADB highlights four key areas that can help Uzbekistan to recover its economy Business 3 August 12:45
Kazakhstan's uranium production down year-on-year amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 3 August 12:40
Export from Turkey to Turkic-speaking countries shows uptick in 1H2020 Turkey 3 August 12:40
Colliers International: Number of apartment transactions in Georgian Tbilisi decreases Business 3 August 12:40
Equinor reduces production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 3 August 12:39
Refining volumes down in Kazakhstan due to COVID-19 quarantine measures Oil&Gas 3 August 12:16
Turkey's six-month export to D-8 countries drops Turkey 3 August 12:13
Turkmenistan imports large volume of polymer from Russia Business 3 August 12:11
IRU ready to help Uzbekistan create intermodal corridor with Afghanistan, Iran Transport 3 August 12:04
Geostat reveals Georgia's inflation rate in July 2020 Business 3 August 11:58
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to buy fuel via tender Tenders 3 August 11:58
Turkey's export to BSEC countries down in 1H2020 Turkey 3 August 11:55
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for August 4–August 11 Economy 3 August 11:51
Large volume of sugar products imported to Turkmenistan Business 3 August 11:51
Another batch of Azerbaijani oil sent for Belarus Oil&Gas 3 August 11:44
Uzbekistan completing modernization of Mubarek Gas Processing Plant Oil&Gas 3 August 11:37
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy transformers Tenders 3 August 11:35
Export from Turkey to OIC member countries lowers in 1H2020 Turkey 3 August 11:33
No obstacles for development of Tehran-Baku economic relations Business 3 August 11:32
All news