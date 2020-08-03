TABIB: Issue of opening small outdoor cafes in Azerbaijan to be discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The issue of opening small outdoor cafes in Azerbaijan will be discussed, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

"It is impossible to mitigate all rules of the quarantine regime at once," head of the department added. "Severe consequences may occur. Therefore, the results of each mitigation step are being analyzed and afterwards, a decision is made whether to mitigate the rules of the quarantine regime further."