TABIB: Worldwide work towards COVID-19 vaccine development in spotlight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The development of a vaccine against the COVID-19 is in the focus in Azerbaijan, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports.

Garayeva made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Developing a vaccine takes a long time, she said.

“The work carried out around the world towards the development of a vaccine is currently being thoroughly investigated. In this regard, TABIB was instructed to prepare and submit its proposals to the government based on these studies,” Garayeva said.