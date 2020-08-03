Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 tests carried out so far

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Trend:

Around 5,874 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan on August 3, Trend reports citing the statistical report of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) as of August 3.

To reveal the cases of coronavirus infection, 744,837 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals is 4,456 people, 259 of them are in resuscitation, and 62 people are connected to artificial respirator.