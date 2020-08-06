Azerbaijan to pay compensations to COVID-19 infected medical workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A lump-sum compensation is envisioned to be paid to Azerbaijan’s health workers who became temporarily disabled due to coronavirus infection, as well as families of the workers who died from this disease, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance told Trend.

According to the agency, the Ministry of Finance has already prepared proposals to pay a lump-sum compensation to them.

“Currently, the discussions of issues on the project implementation with relevant government authorities are underway,” the agency said.