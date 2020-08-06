Azerbaijan confirms 435 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 144 new COVID-19 cases, 435 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 33,347 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 29,275 patients have recovered, 479 people have died. Currently, 3,493 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,050 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 766,179 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.