Azerbaijan confirms 421 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 129 new COVID-19 cases, 421 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 33,376 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 29,696 patients have recovered, 483 people have died. Currently, 3,197 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,872 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 773,051 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.