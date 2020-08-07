Azerbaijan reveals latest COVID-19 data in Baku's districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Jala Gasimova - Trend:

Some 56.3 percent of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Azerbaijan accounted for Baku city, Trend reports referring to official sources.

The largest number of infections in Baku was registered in Binagadi district - 14.2 percent, the report said.

In the capital, 11.9 percent of the infected were registered in Sabunchu district, and 11.8 percent in Yasamal district.

As reported, the percentage of coronavirus-infected people in Baku’s Khatai district was 12.2 percent, in Nasimi district - 9.2 percent, in Narimanov district - 8.3 percent, in Surakhani district - 8.1 percent, in Nizami district - 7.3 percent, in Garadagh district - 7.4 percent, in Khazar district - 4.8 percent, and in Sabail district - 4.5 percent.

Up to now, 766,179 tests have been carried out in the country to reveal the coronavirus cases. The number of patients is 3,493 people, of which 263 are in intensive care, and 58 patients are connected to artificial lung ventilation devices.