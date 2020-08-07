COVID-related quarantine restrictions to be further mitigated in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Taking into consideration the positive dynamics in COVID-19 situation and the need to strengthen economic activity, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decided to allow activities of some production, trade and services sectors, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters.

Starting 00:00 (GMT +4) on August 10, activities in several economy sectors will be allowed to resume operations in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir cities, as well as in Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy, Gokgol districts of Azerbaijan.

Thus, starting 00:00 (GMT +4) on August 10 the following activities will be allowed in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir cities and Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy, Goygol districts:

- holding sports competitions and outdoor games;

- activity of trade facilities selling non-food products and offering consumer services to the population (with the exception of large shopping centers);

- manufacturing of machinery and equipment;

- production of electrical equipment;

- production of computers, electronic and optical products;

- manufacturing of cars, trailers and semi-trailers;

- manufacturing of other types of vehicles;

- production of printed products;

- jewelry making;

- production of musical instruments, sports goods;

- clothing industry;

- textile industry;

- manufacturing of footwear;

- manufacturing of leather and leather products;

- production of tobacco products;

- manufacturing of other industrial products.

The rules regarding the number of employees attracted to work in the spheres in which the activity has been permitted are being lifted.

The rules that said the number of employees involved in the permitted spheres of work and services and who are allowed to work must not exceed 50 percent of the total number of people working in these spheres (per company); the number of permits for employees involved in other spheres who work by a civil law contract must not exceed 30 percent of the total number of employees working upon an employment contract (per company) are being lifted in the following areas:

- production of everyday care and hygiene products;

- production and repair of construction and household appliances;

- engineering and design services;

- manufacturing of packaging products;

- manufacturing of products from stone, metal and wood;

- furniture production and repair;

- pet stores, including those selling food for pets;

- sale of construction materials and household items;

- online sales;

- dry cleaning;

- cleaning of residential buildings, except apartments;

- car repairs;

- car washes;

- animal shelters;

- translation services.

Entry and exit from the cities of Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, as well as Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy, Goygol regions is allowed to the following people:

- Those wishing to attend the funeral of a close relative based on the permission obtained through 102 Service - Call Center of the Service for Duty Units Management of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs;

- Those who have a certificate issued by a doctor due to an urgent medical need or to receive a scheduled treatment;

- Those who have tickets for international and domestic flights, and those who have a stamp in the passport indicating the person has entered the country through the state border.

Addressing the citizens, the Operational Headquarters emphasizes that it is necessary to strictly adhere to sanitary and epidemiological requirements in order to correlate economic activities with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements is the only way to continue and expand economic activity, the headquarters said.