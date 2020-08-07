Several groups of people allowed to travel between cities, districts of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to introduce a number of measures to mitigate tough quarantine regime in the country, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters.

Thus, entry and exit from the cities of Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, as well as Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy, Goygol regions is allowed for the following people:

- Those wishing to attend the funeral of a close relative on the basis of permission obtained through 102 Service - Call Center of the Service for Duty Units Management of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs;

- Those who have a certificate issued by a doctor due to an urgent medical need or for receiving treatment on schedule;

- Those who have tickets for international and domestic flights, and those who have a stamp in the passport indicating the person has entered the country through the state border.

The amendmends enter into force 00:00 (GMT +4) on Aug.10, 2020.