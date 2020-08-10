Azerbaijan confirms 278 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 79 new COVID-19 cases, 278 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 33,647 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 30,642 patients have recovered, 492 people have died. Currently, 2,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,015 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 790,141 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.