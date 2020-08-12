7th “womENcourage” international virtual meeting to be held with Azercell’s Digital Partnership

Society 12 August 2020 10:12 (UTC+04:00)
7th “womENcourage” international virtual meeting to be held with Azercell’s Digital Partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan. Aug. 12

Trend:

Azercell acts as a “Gold Sponsor” of the event to be joined by world-class speakers

The 7th international “womENcourage” meeting of ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) promoting the role of women in computing will be held on September 24-27 with the organizational support of ADA University, “ACM-W” Europe, digital partnership of “Azercell Telecom” LLC and support of Azerbaijan Convention Bureau. This international event, which traditionally consists of a conference, career fair, and hackathon, is held annually in different countries around the world. The participants of the event hosted by ADA University this year will meet online due to the pandemic.

ACM is the world’s oldest and largest professional organization in computing. A.M.Turing Award, also known as the “Nobel Prize of Computing” is issued by this organization founded in 1947.

“womENcourage” aimed at connecting women from diverse technical disciplines and encouraging them to pursue their education and profession in computing to exchange experience and allow them to present and share their scientific researches.

The newly elected ACM President will deliver a welcoming speech at the opening of a four-day virtual event. The first two days of the conference will feature presentations and panel discussions on "The Big Promises of Big Data Analytics" and "Artificial Intelligence: From Algorithms to Ethics" with the participation of world-class speakers. The conference agenda also includes the presentation of 30 posters selected by the international committee among the research papers submitted by bachelors, masters, and Ph.D. students. The authors of the submitted studies represent 17 countries on 5 continents.

“womENcourage 2020” participants will also have a career fair and a hacker marathon (“hackathon”). During the career fair, participants can chat with representatives of various technology companies at their virtual booths and get an opportunity to take part in onsite hiring sessions. Hackathon is short for the hacker marathon, where teams race to create a functional prototype, which would bring a technological solution to a real-life problem. One of these assignments will be presented by Azad Huseynov, director of Azercell's Big Data and Analytics Department. It is not necessary to be a programmer or a computer scientist to participate in this “invention marathon”.

This year's “womENcourage” is organized under the slogan “The equation has two sides”. It promotes diversity and balance among people involved in computer science. Announcing that the conference is not intended only for women, the organizers have targeted a record number of men.

So, we invite everyone to take advantage of the opportunity created by the event, which is held until August 14 with the golden sponsorship of Azercell. Further information is available at http://womencourage.acm.org/2020/.

It is worth noting that Azercell, which simplifies the lives of subscribers through a number of technological innovations, modern services and solutions, has always supported projects in the field of Telecommunication Technology and organized a range of events in this regard. The company also acted as an all-time sponsor of the Hackathon competition organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

