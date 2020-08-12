Azerbaijan confirms 202 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 93 new COVID-19 cases, 202 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 33,824 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 31,058 patients have recovered, 497 people have died. Currently, 2,269 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,054 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 804,513 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.